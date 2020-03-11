A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Ellington helped the Lions advance to their ninth state semifinal appearance and first since 2014, when they won their seventh state championship. In a 67-54 win over O’Fallon Christian in a Class 3 state quarterfinal, Ellington matched his season-high with 20 points and was a force on the defensive end in the paint, blocking 11 shots and contesting several more. He nearly had a double-double in a sectional game against Lutheran South, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in a 63-41 win. Ellington is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and two blocks.
Brandon Ellington • Cardinal Ritter basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Shalley closed out the regular season with a pair of double-doubles as the Panthers opened regional tournament play o…
A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Prange led the Lancers to the Class 3 District 5 title. In a 69-59 win over host Whitfield in the district final, he …
A 5-foot-5 senior point guard, Brown led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A Effingham Sectional title. In a 48-34 win over Mississippi Valley Confer…
A 6-foot-2 freshman forward, Rhodes helped the Warriors capture the Class 3 District 5 title. She had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebou…
A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Moore helped the Trojans capture their third consecutive regional title. In a 92-63 win over Lovejoy in the Class 1A …
In the Illinois state championships at Evanston High School near Chicago, Nelson finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.80 sec…
A senior, Cathcart won four gold medals to help lead the Vikings to the team title at the GAC South Championships. She placed first in the 200…
A 6-foot-7 senior guard and forward, Naeger was named to the Class 3 District 3 all-district team after leading the Lancers to the title. In t…