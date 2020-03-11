Brandon Ellington • Cardinal Ritter basketball
Brandon Ellington • Cardinal Ritter basketball

A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Ellington helped the Lions advance to their ninth state semifinal appearance and first since 2014, when they won their seventh state championship. In a 67-54 win over O’Fallon Christian in a Class 3 state quarterfinal, Ellington matched his season-high with 20 points and was a force on the defensive end in the paint, blocking 11 shots and contesting several more. He nearly had a double-double in a sectional game against Lutheran South, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in a 63-41 win. Ellington is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and two blocks.

