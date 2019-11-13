A senior forward and midfielder, O’Dell went on a scoring binge to lead the Lions to a district championship. In a Class 4 District 1 semifinal against host Poplar Bluff, he had a hand in five of the six Northwest goals, scoring four and assisting on another in a 6-0 win. O’Dell then netted three goals, including the game-winner, and three assists in a 7-3 win over Jackson in the district final. A three-year starter, O’Dell, who is among the area scoring leaders with 25 goals and 20 assists for 70 points, was first-team all-conference, all-district, all-region and all-state as a junior.