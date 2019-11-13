A sophomore, Escher won the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool competition with a school record-breaking 516 points. He had set the previous record as a freshman with 477 points at the Cape Girardeau Invitational. At the conference meet, Escher scored his highest point total on a single dive with 65 on his signature entry, a front one-and-a-half somersault with two twists. Earlier this season, Escher, one of the favorites to win a state championship this week at St. Peters Rec-Plex, won the Cape Invite for the second consecutive season with 465 points, 40 better than the runner-up. His only loss in an 11-dive meet in his career came last year when he finished second at state.