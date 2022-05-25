Brayden Rubel • Francis Howell Central baseball

A junior left-handed pitcher, Rubel tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 1-0 win over St. Louis U. High in the Class 6 District 3 championship. The only SLUH hit of the game was a single by Parker Guthrie, a left-handed batter who beat the shift with a single through the vacated shortstop hole. Rubel, who walked three and hit a batter, didn’t allow a runner to reach third base and only one reached second. In eight starts and one relief appearance this season, he has a 2-5 record with a 2.79 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. His pitching arsenal features a fastball in the mid-80s and a 12-6 curveball.