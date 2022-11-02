Braylon Grayson • Althoff football

A 6-foot-1, 188-pound junior quarterback, Grayson completed 17 of 24 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-34 win over Shelbyville in a Class 2A first-round playoff game. It was Althoff’s first playoff game and victory since 2017. Althoff built a 31-8 halftime lead as Grayson threw TD passes of 34 and 43 yards, only to see Shelbyville storm back to take a 34-31 lead with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Grayson responded 20 seconds later by hitting Charleston Coldon with a 50-yard TD pass to give the Crusaders a four-point lead, and they hung on for the win. A first-year starter, Grayson has passed for 1,741 and 14 TDs with a passer rating of 109.4.