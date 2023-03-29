A freshman third baseman and pitcher, Pyle stepped in and helped the Lions pick up where they left off after becoming the school’s first state semifinal qualifier in any sport last season. Zumwalt East won three games to capture the championship of the season-opening St. Charles West Tournament and then split a pair of nonconference games for a 4-1 start. Pyle hit safely in the first four games of his career, going 6 for 16 with three doubles, one triple, three RBI, four runs scored and two walks. Pyle also pitched six innings in two games, getting the win after one inning of relief in a tournament victory against St. Dominic. He struck out eight over the two appearances.