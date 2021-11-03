 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brennan Wilson • Fort Zumwalt East football
0 comments

Brennan Wilson • Fort Zumwalt East football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East

Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East football

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior quarterback, Wilson accounted for 449 yards of total offense in a 48-39 win over Francis Howell Central in a Class 5 District 3 quarterfinal game. He rushed for 290 yards on 32 carries, scored four touchdowns on the ground, completed 15 of 21 passes for 159 yards and two TDs through the air, ran for a 2-point conversion and passed for another. He had touchdown runs of 3, 11, 63 and 10 yards and threw touchdown passes of 18 and 15 yards. Overall, Wilson has rushed for 1,315 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 684 and five touchdowns. Wilson also competes in track and field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News