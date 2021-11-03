Brennan Wilson • Fort Zumwalt East football

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior quarterback, Wilson accounted for 449 yards of total offense in a 48-39 win over Francis Howell Central in a Class 5 District 3 quarterfinal game. He rushed for 290 yards on 32 carries, scored four touchdowns on the ground, completed 15 of 21 passes for 159 yards and two TDs through the air, ran for a 2-point conversion and passed for another. He had touchdown runs of 3, 11, 63 and 10 yards and threw touchdown passes of 18 and 15 yards. Overall, Wilson has rushed for 1,315 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 684 and five touchdowns. Wilson also competes in track and field.