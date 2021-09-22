Brent Wuebbels • Highland football

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior quarterback, Wuebbels, completed 21 of 29 passes for 330 yards with four touchdown passes and one rushing TD to lead the Bulldogs to a 54-12 win over Jerseyville in a Mississippi Valley Conference game. He had a TD pass in each quarter, connecting on strikes of 19, 38, 23 and 37 yards, and he ran 8 yards for a second-quarter TD. Wuebbels’ performance against Jerseyville pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark in passing yards; he currently leads the area with 1,160 yards passing and has thrown for eight touchdowns. Wuebbels passed for 623 yards and four TDs in six games last season and was named second-team all-conference.