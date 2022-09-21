Brent Wuebbels • Highland football

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior quarterback, Wuebbels connected on 13 of 20 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 61-19 win at Jerseyville in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams. He threw TD passes of 71, 67, 23, 6 and 12 yards and ran for scores of 26 and 12 yards. For the season, Wuebbels has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 791 yards with 13 TD passes, just two interceptions and a passer rating of 150.6, which leads the area. A four-year starter, Wuebbels earned all-conference honors last season and also competes in track and field.