Brett Norfleet • Francis Howell football

Brett Norfleet, Franic Howell

Brett Norfleet, Franic Howell football

A 6-foot-7, 235-pound senior tight end and defensive end who has committed to Mizzou for football and baseball, Norfleet helped the Vikings advance to the Class 5 state championship with a 35-13 semifinal win over Carthage. He caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Adam Shipley to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead with 3:38 to play in the second quarter. It was one of two catches, both on contested balls, totaling 44 yards on the day for Norfleet. He was active on defense, making five solo tackles (2 for a loss), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. A first-team all-conference tight end, Norfleet has caught 23 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns.

