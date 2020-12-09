Brett Robinson • Francis Howell Central hockey

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior defenseman, Robinson erupted for five goals to lead the Spartans to a 12-1 victory over Duchesne. He had a pair of goals in the first period, one in the second and two more in the third. Four of his goals were unassisted and two came on breakaways. An offensive-minded defenseman who has the speed to take the puck the length of the ice, Robinson has 11 goals and two assists in four games this season, including a hat trick and one assist in a season-opening tie against Fort Zumwalt West. Last season, Robinson had a team-high 17 goals (4 game winners) along with six assists.
