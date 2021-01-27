Brett Smith • Troy wrestling

A sophomore, Smith won the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational. He improved his record to 31-1 with a 9-0 major decision over Hannibal junior Gavin Morawitz (28-2) in the championship match. Smith won his semifinal match by tech fall at 2:22 after winning by fall and tech fall in pool competition. Smith also has tournament victories at Francis Howell North, the Fort Zumwalt New Year’s Eve Duals, the GAC Large Conference meet, Fort Zumwalt South and Fort Zumwalt East. Last season, he finished fifth place in Class 4 at 152 pounds after winning a district title.