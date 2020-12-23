A 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard, Collins helped the Tigers to victories in their first three games of the season. In their opener against Crystal City, Collins led the Tigers back from an eight-point deficit after three quarters to win a cliffhanger 60-59. She poured in a game-high 34 points, pulled down five rebounds and made three steals. Collins followed with a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 45-40 win over Affton. On Monday, she scored 30 points to help the Tigers beat DuBourg on the road 53-33. As a freshman, she was an all-conference honoree by averaging 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals.
Bri Collins • Hancock basketball