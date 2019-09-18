Subscribe for 99¢
Bri Myers, Timberland

Bri Myers, Timberland volleyball

A 5-foot-11 senior middle hitter who plays six rotations, Myers helped the Wolves capture the championship of the St. Charles West Tournament. In a 25-14, 25-16 win over Holt in the championship match, she had a team high 17 digs, five blocks, three kills and one ace. She also made key contributions in a straight-set semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt West (12 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace) and in pool-play victories over Troy (8 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces) and Winfield (9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces).

