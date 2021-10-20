Brian Brown • Lutheran North football

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior quarterback, Brown completed 23 of 33 passes for 398 yards and five passing touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries and one TD in a 50-36 win over Bishop Miege (Kan.). Brown, who threw TD passes to four different receivers, connected on strikes of 15, 23, 54, 62 and 9 yards and ran one in from 2 yards out. Brown is among the area leaders in passing yards (1,648), touchdown passes (20) and passer rating (152). A first-team all-conference and all-state selection as a sophomore, Brown has committed to SIU Carbondale. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.