A 6-foot, 160-pound sophomore quarterback, Brown led the undefeated Crusaders to a 38-24 win over Lathrop in a Class 2 state semifinal. Brown completed 13 of 20 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 108 yards on 12 carries and a score. After throwing a 17-yard TD pass for the first score of the game in the first quarter, Brown struck twice in the second quarter, tossing a 13-yard TD pass and scoring on a 39-yard TD run to give North a 31-10 halftime lead. Brown capped his big day with a 37-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. A first-team all-conference selection, Brown has passed for 1,871 and 24 TDs.
