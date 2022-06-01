Brian Tokarczyk • Ladue tennis

A senior, Tokarczyk helped the Rams cap their season with a 5-0 victory over Priory in the championship match of the Class 2 team state tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. He won the clinching match for the Rams at No. 4 singles, defeating Evan Finnie 6-2, 6-2. Tokarczyk and partner Amit Kadan helped set the tone for the championship match with an 8-1 win over state singles champion Preston Achter and Brendan O'Meara at No. 2 doubles. A week prior, Tokarczyk and Kadan finished second in doubles at the individual state tournament. Tokarczyk finished the season with a 16-1 record in doubles.