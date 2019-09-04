McMinn has kicked off her senior season by winning one tournament outright and tying for the individual title in two others, all in August. In her first competition of the season, she tied teammate Elizabeth Henken for the top spot of the nine-hole Goalby/Haas Invitational at St. Clair Country Club with a 2-over-par 38. At the Alton Marquette Blast Off at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, McMinn tied for the individual title with a 6-over 78 and she won the Metro East Shootout at Far Oaks Golf Club, firing a 2-under-par 70 for a two-stroke victory. McMinn’s performances helped the Panthers win all three team titles in those tournaments.
Most popular
-
Isringhausen helps Edwardsville slip past O'Fallon in SWC opener
-
Notebook: Talented teams on display at East St. Louis; Lutheran North's Ford makes JV debut
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
Pitching pair powers Troy to Leadoff Classic title
-
Area football rankings, Week 1