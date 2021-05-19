A junior corner infielder who has given a verbal commitment to Quincy University, Wellen helped the Kahoks win a pair of Southwestern Conference games last week. She went 4-for-5 with three RBI in a 10-2 victory over Alton and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Collinsville came from behind with three runs in the sixth inning to beat O’Fallon 9-7. Overall, Wellen is batting .351 and is among the area leaders in home runs (four), RBI (22), slugging percentage (.649) and runs scored (15). She plays travel ball for Extreme Elite.
Brianna Wellen • Collinsville softball