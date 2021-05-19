 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brianna Wellen • Collinsville softball
0 comments

Brianna Wellen • Collinsville softball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A junior corner infielder who has given a verbal commitment to Quincy University, Wellen helped the Kahoks win a pair of Southwestern Conference games last week. She went 4-for-5 with three RBI in a 10-2 victory over Alton and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Collinsville came from behind with three runs in the sixth inning to beat O’Fallon 9-7. Overall, Wellen is batting .351 and is among the area leaders in home runs (four), RBI (22), slugging percentage (.649) and runs scored (15). She plays travel ball for Extreme Elite.

Brianna Wellen, Collinsville

Brianna Wellen, Collinsville softball
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports