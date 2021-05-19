Brianna Wellen • Collinsville softball

A junior corner infielder who has given a verbal commitment to Quincy University, Wellen helped the Kahoks win a pair of Southwestern Conference games last week. She went 4-for-5 with three RBI in a 10-2 victory over Alton and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Collinsville came from behind with three runs in the sixth inning to beat O’Fallon 9-7. Overall, Wellen is batting .351 and is among the area leaders in home runs (four), RBI (22), slugging percentage (.649) and runs scored (15). She plays travel ball for Extreme Elite.