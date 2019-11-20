Subscribe for 99¢
Brock Jones, Ladue

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior outside linebacker, Jones was a force on defense and special teams to help the Rams win their fourth consecutive district championship. In a 35-14 win over Summit in the Class 4 District 3 final, Jones had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, and two sacks. He also tackled Summit’s punter on the 3-yard line to set up touchdown, had a 40-yard interception return to set up another touchdown and blocked a field goal attempt. A first-team all-state and second-team All-Metro honoree as a junior, Jones has 43 tackles (seven for loss), 15 assists, two sacks, one fumble recovery and two interceptions this season.