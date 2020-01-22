A freshman standout, Woodcock is off to a dominating start to his high school career. He is 33-0 and has only allowed three points all season. Last weekend, Woodcock won the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the St. Charles Invitational. After receiving a bye in the first round, Woodcock pinned his quarterfinal opponent, won his semifinal by tech fall and defeated Wright City’s David Rice with a second-period tech fall for the title. Woodcock also has won tournaments at Westminster, Union and Springfield Parkview and just prior to the high school season, he won a championship at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals.
Brock Woodcock • St. Clair wrestling