Brock Woodcock • St. Clair wrestling

A senior who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Woodcock pinned his way through the 160-pound bracket of Granite City’s William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament and was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. It was the fifth most outstanding wrestler award of his career. Woodcock (19-0) was dominant in winning all six of his matches by pin without allowing a point. He pinned Troy Buchanan senior Charos Sutton at the 2:44 mark of the second period in the title match. A two-time state champion, Woodcock completed an undefeated (56-0) season last year by winning the Class 2 title at 145 pounds and has a career record of 161-5.

