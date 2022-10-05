Brody Bugger • Althoff soccer

A senior midfielder, Bugger helped the Crusaders capture the championship of the Great River Classic in Burlington, Iowa. He scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Wheaton Academy in the championship game with 15 minutes left in the first half on a left-footed shot inside the near post from the left side of the box. Bugger had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 semifinal win over Elmhurst Timothy Christian. He assisted Jake Pollock’s goal midway through the first half and scored less than 30 seconds into second half on a breakaway. Bugger, who has 13 goals and nine assists, also scored a goal 15 minutes into the first half in a 2-0 first-round win over Arlington Heights St. Viator.