 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brody Bugger • Althoff soccer

  • 0
Brody Bugger, Althoff

Brody Bugger, Althoff soccer

A senior midfielder, Bugger helped the Crusaders capture the championship of the Great River Classic in Burlington, Iowa. He scored the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Wheaton Academy in the championship game with 15 minutes left in the first half on a left-footed shot inside the near post from the left side of the box. Bugger had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 semifinal win over Elmhurst Timothy Christian. He assisted Jake Pollock’s goal midway through the first half and scored less than 30 seconds into second half on a breakaway. Bugger, who has 13 goals and nine assists, also scored a goal 15 minutes into the first half in a 2-0 first-round win over Arlington Heights St. Viator.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News