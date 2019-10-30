A junior, Biermann fired a 1-under par 143 to win the Class 2 state championship in come-from-behind fashion at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. After shooting 2-over 74 on the first day of the two-day event, Biermann trailed defending champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion by two strokes. But Biermann finished strong, carding a 3-under 69 in the final round. It was the second state title won by a Lafayette female golfer and the first since Sandy Schwartz in 1986. Biermann won the district tournament at Crescent Farms with a 3-under-69 and captured a sectional title with a 1-under 69 at L.A. Nickell.
