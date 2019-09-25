A junior, Biermann shot a career-best 6-under-par 66 to win the Ladue Invitational at The Links at Dardenne, outshooting Pattonville’s Momo Kikuchi (68) and Seckman’s Claire Solovic (69). Biermann birdied three of the first five holes and bounced back from bogey on No. 8 to record birdies on the ninth and 10th holes. She was coming off a victory in the Angel Classic at Quail Creek, where she fired a 2-under 70. Biermann also won the Summit Invitational at Crescent Farms with a 3-under 69. In nine-hole matches, she has shot under par three times in earning medalist honors. Last season, she finished second in Class 2.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Washington relishes unbeaten streak; Trinity names new coach
-
Peters' service run powers Timberland to sweep of Fort Zumwalt North
-
Peek empties mind, stands with walk-off home run that lifts Holt past Troy
-
Strickland, Gicante help Oakville slip past Marquette
-
Notebook: St. Pius X wins tournament with heavy hearts; Zumwalt East's Abbott continues strong run