The 6-foot senior guard reached a career milestone while helping the Red Knights juggernaut continue to roll. Coffey, an Illinois State University signee, eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau as Incarnate Word knocked off conference rival St. Joseph’s 73-31 in the Class 6 District 2 championship game. She scored a team-best 25 points against the Angels to go along with three assists and two rebounds. Coffey then provided 13 points, four steals and three assists in a 58-26 victory against Troy Buchanan in a Class 6 quarterfinal. The Red Knights have won a nation-leading 98 games in a row and are in search of winning their sixth consecutive state championship.