Brooke Coffey • Incarnate Word basketball

A 6-foot senior guard who has signed with Illinois State, Coffey helped the Red Knights extend their nation-best winning streak to 83 games with a pair of wins in the Louisville Mercy Academy Classic in Kentucky. She had a great all-around game in a 77-65 win over Louisville Mercy, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. The next afternoon in a 60-48 win over Louisville Sacred Heart, the two-time defending Kentucky state champion, Coffey had 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. The MVP of the Visitation Christmas tournament, Coffey is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assist and 1.8 steals.