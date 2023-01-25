 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brooke Coffey • Incarnate Word basketball

  • 0
Brooke Coffey, Incarnate Word

Brooke Coffey, Incarnate Word basketball

A 6-foot senior guard who has signed with Illinois State, Coffey helped the Red Knights extend their nation-best winning streak to 83 games with a pair of wins in the Louisville Mercy Academy Classic in Kentucky. She had a great all-around game in a 77-65 win over Louisville Mercy, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. The next afternoon in a 60-48 win over Louisville Sacred Heart, the two-time defending Kentucky state champion, Coffey had 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. The MVP of the Visitation Christmas tournament, Coffey is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assist and 1.8 steals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News