Brooke Moore • Trinity track and field

At the Class 4 state championships in Jefferson City, Moore won the triple jump with a state-leading leap of 12.16 meters. A junior, Moore also placed third in 100-meter hurdles and ran on the third-place 800 relay and fifth-place 400 relay to help Trinity win the team title in its final appearance as an athletics program. The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced in February that Trinity would close at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Moore, who missed a month of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in early April, is being recruited by several Division I schools. She ran cross country last fall and will be attending Westminster next school year.