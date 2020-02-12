A sophomore, Punnewaert won three gold medals to lead the Markers to the team title of the MWAA Championships. She set a school and meet record in the 500 freestyle (5:04.82), won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.77) and swam the breaststroke leg on the winning 200 medley relay. She also was part of the Markers’ 400 freestyle relay that finished third. Last month at Cape Central’s City of Roses Invitational, Punnewaert won the 100 breaststroke and took second in the 200 IM. At the COMO Invitational, she medaled in the 200 IM and 500 free.
Brooke Punnewaert • Nerinx Hall swimming
