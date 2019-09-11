A senior shortstop and No. 2 hitter, Moore led the Wildcats to victories in their first three games by going 11-for-13 (.846) with six extra-base hits (1.538 slugging percentage). She opened the season with a single, double, triple and RBI in an 8-2 win over Boonville. She went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBI in a 14-1 win over St. Clair and was on base four times with three hits, a walk and two RBI in an 11-6 win over Elsberry. A first-team all-conference, all-district, all-region and all-state third baseman last season, Moore has committed to play softball at Maryville University.
