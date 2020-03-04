Brooklyn Rhodes • Whitfield basketball
A 6-foot-2 freshman forward, Rhodes helped the Warriors capture the Class 3 District 5 title. She had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to lift the Warriors to a 54-34 win over Lutheran South in the title game. Rhodes opened the district tournament with another double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) as the Warriors eliminated Bayless. She pulled down 11 rebounds, netted four points and handed out three assists in a semifinal win over Principia. An all-tournament selection at Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament last month, Rhodes averages 10 points and 11.6 rebounds.

