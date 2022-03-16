Brooklyn Rhodes • Whitfield basketball

A 6-foot-2 junior forward, Rhodes scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the defending Class 5 state champion Warriors to a 44-27 win over Warrenton in a Class 5 state quarterfinal game. She was coming off a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 55-34 win over MICDS in the Class 5 District 3 championship game. Coupled with a 12-point, 14-rebound performance in a district semifinal win over Clayton, Rhodes was selected first-team all-district. This season, she is averaging 12.7 and 9.8 rebounds and has averaged a double-double since her freshman year. Last season, she earned all-state and all-conference honors.