A sophomore forward, Davis has been a scoring machine early in the season for the Eagles, who are off to a 7-0 start. Last week, he had six goals in two games, including CM's first win against Waterloo since 2012. He had all three goals in a 3-0 win over Granite City and he did it with a second-half flurry, blitzing the Warriors with three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half. The next day, Davis had another hat trick, netting goals in the 25th, 35th and 50th minutes in a 6-0 win over Waterloo. Overall, Davis has 13 goals and three assists after putting up 10 goals and eight assists as a freshman.
Bryce Davis • Civic Memorial soccer