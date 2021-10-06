Bryce Revermann • Mater Dei football

A 6-foot-3, 208-pound senior quarterback, Revermann was extremely efficient and productive in a 50-14 win over Du Quoin, completing 20 of 22 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two scores as the Knights improved to 6-0. In the first half, he threw TD passes of 34 and 65 yards, scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and ran for a 2-point conversion. Revermann capped off his big night with touchdown passes of 35 and 15 yards in the third quarter. A first-year starter, Revermann is fourth in the area in passing yards (1,427), tied for third in touchdown passes (17) and has a passer rating of 145.3. Mater Dei’s offense has outscored its opponents 226-66.