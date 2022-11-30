Bryce Spiller • Lutheran North basketball

A 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard, Spiller has helped Lutheran North get off to a 3-0 start. Last week, he scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 58-51 victory over Pattonville and scored 30 points and pulled down six rebounds in an 84-64 win over Metro-East Lutheran. Those performances came on he the heels of another big night (18 points, 4 assists, 6 steals) in a 77-36 season-opening win over McKinley. Overall, Spiller is averaging 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, three steals, and 2.3 assists per game. This the first season at Lutheran North for Spiller, who transferred from Edwardsville, where he averaged a team-high 11 points as a sophomore.