A 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard, Spiller has helped Lutheran North get off to a 3-0 start. Last week, he scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 58-51 victory over Pattonville and scored 30 points and pulled down six rebounds in an 84-64 win over Metro-East Lutheran. Those performances came on he the heels of another big night (18 points, 4 assists, 6 steals) in a 77-36 season-opening win over McKinley. Overall, Spiller is averaging 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, three steals, and 2.3 assists per game. This the first season at Lutheran North for Spiller, who transferred from Edwardsville, where he averaged a team-high 11 points as a sophomore.
Bryce Spiller • Lutheran North basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior middle linebacker who has committed to Missouri State, Teason led the Cadets’ defensive stand as they stormed bac…
A 5-foot-8, 175-pound sophomore running back, Martin rushed 40 times for 340 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Flyers rallied from a two…
A 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior middle linebacker and center, Kell anchors a defense has not given up a touchdown since the start of district pla…
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior wide receiver/safety who has committed to the University of Mississippi, Burks scored three touchdowns and made 1…
A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Rickman scored all three of the Knights’ goals in the state final four to lead Borgia to the Class 1 championship. …
A 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior running back and Mizzou recruit, Roberts ran for 214 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the …
A senior forward, Doyle was the leading scorer (14 goals, 8 assists) for a Statesmen team that captured the Class 3 state championship. In a 3…
A 5-foot-10, 190-pound safety and multi-position performer on offense, Oliphant had 13 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns to lead the …
A 6-foot, 170-pound senior quarterback, safety and kicker, Raines piled up 441 yards of total offense and was a difference maker on defense in…
A 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter, Risley led the Lancers to their seventh state championship and first since 2016. In a 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, …