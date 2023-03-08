A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Spiller has helped the Crusaders earn their first place in the state semifinals since 2013. In a Class 3 sectional played in Hannibal, he had 13 points and four rebounds as the Crusaders earned a 56-28 victory against South Shelby. Spiller followed up that performance with 13 points and four rebounds for a 41-28 victory against Cole Camp in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Moberly Area Community College. Spiller is among area leaders with his scoring average of 18.6 points per game to go along averages of 5.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.97 steals. He has scored in double figures of all but two games this season for the 19-10 Crusaders, who play Thayer in a Class 3 semifinal at noon Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield.