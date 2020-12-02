 Skip to main content
Brynn Jeffries • Lafayette basketball
Brynn Jeffries • Lafayette basketball

Brynn Jeffries, Lafayette

Brynn Jeffries, Lafayette basketball

A 5-foot-7 senior point guard, Jeffries helped the Lancers to victories in their first two games of the season. In Lafayette’s opener, she had 14 points, three rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 55-31 win over Summit. She followed that performance by scoring a team-high 17 points and handing out five assists in a 52-49 win over Nerinx Hall in a first-round game of the Marquette Classic. Last season, Jeffries, a three-year starter, averaged team-highs in scoring (12.5), assists (3.5) and steals (2.1) to go along with two rebounds and was named second-team all-conference. She also plays soccer.

