Brysen Nepute • CBC baseball

A sophomore center fielder and pitcher, Nepute had a great week, playing a major role in getting the Cadets to the championship game of the Troy Classic, in which they finished in second place. In five games, Nepute, who is a cleanup hitter, went 9-for-15 (.643 batting average, 1.452 OPS), reaching base 10 times out of 15 plate appearances with two doubles and four RBI. He had three two-hit games, one three-hit game and gave the Cadets the lead or had the game-winning RBI in three of the five games. On the mound, he pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks, picking up one save.