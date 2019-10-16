A sophomore, Cannon shot 2-over-par 74 to finish third at the Class 3A Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course. He bounced back from a triple bogey on the 16th hole before by finishing on a high note with an eagle on 18. It was the best score by any area golfer at the event and qualified Cannon for the Class 3A state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington on Friday. Cannon was coming off a victory at the Collinsville Regional at Arlington Greens, where he won a one-hole playoff against Edwardsville’s Nate Frey to capture medalist honors after both players fired even-par 72. Cannon and Logan Lowery are the first O'Fallon golfers to qualify for state in five years.
