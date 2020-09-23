Caelon Weir • Warrenton football

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior quarterback, Weir completed 14 of 21 passes for 288 yards, connecting on three touchdowns passes, and had two successful 2-point conversion passes in a 37-20 win over St. Charles. His first TD pass was a 60-yarder that snapped a 6-6 tie with 3:05 left until halftime. He threw an 82-yard TD pass at the 4:14 mark of the third quarter that broke a 14-14 tie, and he gave the Warriors a 37-14 lead with a 19-yarder late in the fourth quarter. A first-year fulltime starter, Weir has passed for 651 yards and six TDs with just one interception. He also plays basketball and baseball.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.