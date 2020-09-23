 Skip to main content
Caelon Weir • Warrenton football
Caelon Weir • Warrenton football

Caelon Weir, Warrenton

Caelon Weir, Warrenton football

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior quarterback, Weir completed 14 of 21 passes for 288 yards, connecting on three touchdowns passes, and had two successful 2-point conversion passes in a 37-20 win over St. Charles. His first TD pass was a 60-yarder that snapped a 6-6 tie with 3:05 left until halftime. He threw an 82-yard TD pass at the 4:14 mark of the third quarter that broke a 14-14 tie, and he gave the Warriors a 37-14 lead with a 19-yarder late in the fourth quarter. A first-year fulltime starter, Weir has passed for 651 yards and six TDs with just one interception. He also plays basketball and baseball.

