Caitlyn McDermott • Parkway South lacrosse

A senior who plays the attack position, McDermott set a new state record for assists in a single season when she recorded four, including her 84th of the season, in a 14-7 win over Cor Jesu. The previous record of 83 assists was set by Mimi Hemenway of Ladue in 2012. McDermott, who also had two goals in the game against Cor Jesu, put up big numbers in an 11-8 win over Francis Howell (3 assists, 2 ground balls) and a 17-5 victory over Ursuline (2 goals, 6 assists, 4 ground balls). Overall, McDermott has 26 goals and 19 ground balls in 18 games this season. She was recently named first team all-conference and was third-team All-Metro in 2021.