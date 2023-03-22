A senior utility player, Jones had 27 goals, 13 assists and 13 steals to help the Flyers start the season with a 5-1 record, culminating with a runner-up finish at the Mundelein Invitational in the northern Chicago suburbs. A three-year varsity starter and four-year varsity player who is planning to play club water polo at Colorado State, Jones helped the Flyers qualify for the tournament final by scoring a career-high seven goals to go along with four assists in a 13-6 semifinal victory against Arlington Heights Hersey. Jones had 65 goals and 44 assists as a junior, receiving first team all-conference and third team all-state accolades. Also stout defensively, Jones is assigned by the Flyers to guard the opponent’s best player.