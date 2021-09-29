Caleb Lind • Lutheran St. Charles cross country

A senior, Lind ran the second-fastest time for all classes in the state of Missouri this season, stopping the clock at 15:09.6 to finish second at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia. He finished four seconds off the pace of the winner, Connor Burns of Southern Boone. It was a personal record for Lind, who shattered the personal record (15:51) he set the previous week at the Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa. In other races this season, Lind won the Fleet Feet Classic two-mile race, finished third at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight and took 11th in the top division of the Forest Park Festival. He finished fifth individually at the Class 3 state meet last season.