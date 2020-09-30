Caleb Lind • Lutheran St. Charles cross country

A junior, Lind won the blue division of the Gans Creek Classic, covering the course at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia in personal-best time of 15 minutes, 56.5 seconds. It was the fastest time ever run by a Lutheran St. Charles runner. He broke out to an early lead and at the 1-kilometer mark, he had a burst of energy and took off, leaving the pack behind. He cruised to the victory by 22 seconds. In other races this season, Lind won the Fleet Feet Classic, a two-mile race, placed fifth at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational and finished fourth at the Festus Bowles Invitational. He was an all-state runner last season.
