 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caleb Lind • Lutheran St. Charles cross country
0 comments

Caleb Lind • Lutheran St. Charles cross country

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Caleb Lind, Lutheran St. Charles

Caleb Lind, Lutheran St. Charles cross country

A junior, Lind won the blue division of the Gans Creek Classic, covering the course at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia in personal-best time of 15 minutes, 56.5 seconds. It was the fastest time ever run by a Lutheran St. Charles runner. He broke out to an early lead and at the 1-kilometer mark, he had a burst of energy and took off, leaving the pack behind. He cruised to the victory by 22 seconds. In other races this season, Lind won the Fleet Feet Classic, a two-mile race, placed fifth at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational and finished fourth at the Festus Bowles Invitational. He was an all-state runner last season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports