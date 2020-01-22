A 6-foot-3 senior guard who has signed with North Carolina, Love scored a career-high 42 points and helped erase a double-digit deficit as the Cadets beat East St. Louis 68-62 in the East St. Louis MLK Classic. Earlier in the week, Love had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 70-55 win at Chaminade. Love is fourth in the area in scoring average (25.1) and among the leaders in 3-pointers (34) and free-throw percentage (77.4). A five-star recruit, Love’s accolades include being named the No. 5 point guard in this year’s recruiting class by rivals.com, the No. 18 recruit in the nation by ESPN and earning all-state and first-team All-Metro honors last season.
Caleb Love • CBC basketball