A junior, Tyus ran his record to 39-0 by winning the championship of the 132-pound weight class in the Illinois Class 2A Mascoutah Individual Sectional. Tyus pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents and capped off the day by defeating Mattoon sophomore Kiefer Duncan by a major decision 16-5 in the championship match. Tyus was coming off a regional championship and also has won tournaments at Civic Memorial, Mascoutah, Geneseo and the Diamond State Invitational in Arkansas. Tyus is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s state tournament in Champaign. Last season, he placed third at state.
Caleb Tyus • Civic Memorial wrestling
