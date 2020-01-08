Caleb Zurliene • Mater Dei basketball
0 comments

Caleb Zurliene • Mater Dei basketball

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Caleb Zurliene, Mater Dei

Caleb Zurliene, Mater Dei basketball

A 6-foot-6 senior forward, Zurliene earned all-tournament honors after leading the Knights to the championship of their own Mater Dei Christmas Tournament. He pumped in a team-high 17 points — including three clutch baskets down the stretch — to help the Knights to a 47-44 win over Nashville in the championship game. Zurliene turned in huge plays at both ends of the court during crunch time. His basket with 1 minute and 21 seconds left in regulation put the hosts in front 43-42. He then provided the winning margin with a three-point play with 39 seconds left to play. He has signed with Purdue University Northwest.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports