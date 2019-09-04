Subscribe for 99¢
Callie Hummel, Parkway West

Callie Hummel, Parkway West field hockey

A senior forward and midfielder, Hummel helped the Longhorns go undefeated with two victories and a tie in the annual Gateway Classic at the SportPort Athletic Complex. She had two goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Lutheran South and had a hand in all four Longhorns’ goals with three goals and one assist in a 4-1 victory over Homewood-Flossmoor. Last season, Hummel was named the Suburban American Conference player of the year by racking up 17 goals and seven assists in 20 games. She had six goals and two assists for West’s lacrosse team last spring and also plays racquetball.

Tags

View comments