A senior forward and midfielder, Hummel helped the Longhorns go undefeated with two victories and a tie in the annual Gateway Classic at the SportPort Athletic Complex. She had two goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Lutheran South and had a hand in all four Longhorns’ goals with three goals and one assist in a 4-1 victory over Homewood-Flossmoor. Last season, Hummel was named the Suburban American Conference player of the year by racking up 17 goals and seven assists in 20 games. She had six goals and two assists for West’s lacrosse team last spring and also plays racquetball.
Most popular
-
Isringhausen helps Edwardsville slip past O'Fallon in SWC opener
-
Notebook: Talented teams on display at East St. Louis; Lutheran North's Ford makes JV debut
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
Pitching pair powers Troy to Leadoff Classic title
-
Area football rankings, Week 1