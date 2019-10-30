A 5-foot-10, 235-pound senior running back and defensive lineman, Moore had 30 carries for 240 yards, his season high, and scored five touchdowns in a 60-42 win over visiting Clayton. He opened the scoring for Affton in the first quarter by picking up a fumble and returning it 54 yards for a touchdown and tacked on TD runs of 1, 3, 11 and 48 yards to help the Cougars improve to 8-1. Overall, Moore has rushed for 769 yards and nine touchdowns with an average of 6.2 yards per carry. A three-year starter, Moore was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman and a second-teamer as a running back last season.
