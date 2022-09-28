Calvin Swinney • Clayton football

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior running back and linebacker, Swinney had 28 carries for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Greyhounds to a 24-6 win over Normandy for their first win of the season. On Clayton’s second drive of the game, he broke loose for a 72-yard TD run, and after a Greyhounds’ interception in the second quarter he scored on a 33-yard run. Swinney capped his day with a 20-yard TD run and a forced fumble on defense to seal the win in the fourth quarter. Overall, Swinney has rushed for 773 yards and eight TDs and has caught 10 passes for 128 yards. He is a three-star rated running back by the Blue-Grey All-American Combine.